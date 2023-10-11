When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is going strong with savings on tons of products. Serving as the fall’s encore to Amazon Prime Day, the sale runs through October 11.

This is the perfect chance to scoop great prices on long-awaited upgrades and gifts before the inventory-clearing Black Friday frenzy. Some of the top Prime Day deals right now include big discounts on work-ready monitors and gaming monitors from popular brands like Samsung, LG, Dell, and Alienware.

You can save on several top-rated monitors, including $700 off LG’s 48-inch Ultragear OLED monitor, 24% off a Dell 27-inch 4K monitor, and about $200 off an Alienware UltraWide monitor. Portable monitors like the Asus ZenScreen are also down to all-time low prices.

Below, you’ll find a full list of the best monitor deals during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. And for more savings, head on over to our live roundup of all the best Prime Day deals across all product categories.

Top 5 monitor deals during Prime Day

The best Prime Day monitor deals

Dell’s S2721QS 4K monitor is on sale now for Prime Day

ASUS ProArt 24.1-inch Monitor



This ASUS ProArt monitor seldom budges from its $269 retail price, which makes its $209 Prime-exclusive price all the more enticing. It’s factory calibrated and Calman Verified out of the box, perfect for design professionals who need impeccable color accuracy. It’s also fitted with a variety of inputs including USB-C and HDMI.







Samsung M80B 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor



This Samsung smart monitor is now within $20 of the Amazon all-time low after an exclusive Prime discount. With built-in Wi-Fi, there’s no need to hook it up to a laptop or desktop—especially since comes pre-loaded with streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. There’s also a tilting SlimFit camera for video calls and Alexa voice control.







Dell S2721QS



This 4K monitor has a great entry-level price for PC gaming and every-day use, and the Prime Deal Days discount almost matches the lowest price we’ve seen with 24% off.







Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K Monitor



This 27-inch Dell monitor with 4K resolution is a solid mid-ranger with USB-C video support. Currently down to $300, this deal matches price drops it has seen in the past.







Dell S3423DWC 34-inch Curved Monitor



Pick up this 34-inch Dell curved ultrawide monitor for work and play. Two HDMI ports plus USB-C will allow you to swap between your work machine and gaming console with ease. (We won’t tell your boss.)







LG 32-Inch 4K Smart Monitor (32SQ780S)



LG’s smart monitors come with the same webOS system that controls apps like Netflix and YouTube on LG TVs. With app support and built-in speakers it’s a versitle monitor that’s meant for more than just work, and this Prime Day price is the lowest we’ve ever seen.







Asus ZenScreen 15.6″ 1080P Portable USB monitor



This deal matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this excellent portable monitor. The 1080p ZenScreen benefits from built-in speakers and comes with a folio case that doubles as a stand.







Sceptre E248W 24-inch Monitor



This 24-inch Sceptre monitor is one of Amazon’s best sellers and a great pickup if you need a reliable budget FHD (1080p) display. Inputs include HDMI (x2), VGA and a headphone jack so you can stream your guilty pleasure songs on Spotify in peace.







Acer bi 21.5-Inch Full HD Zero Frame Monitor (SB220Q)



This budget Asus monitor is now $5 less than the previous Amazon all-time low after a $25 Prime Day discount. An ultrathin 0.24-inch form factor and super narrow bezels give it a sharp appearance. Inputs include HDMI and VGA.

The best Prime Deal Days gaming monitor deals

LG’s high-end 48-inch UltraGear monitor is down to an all-time low price for Prime Day.

MSI MAG401QR 40-inch Gaming Monitor



This ultra-wide monitor from MSI boasts a fast 155Hz refresh rate and only 1ms of response time. During Prime Day, it’s down to $400 — which matches the all-time low price.







Alienware AW3423DW Curved Gaming Monitor



Alienware’s flagship ultrawide OLED monitor is down to the best price we’ve ever seen with this $205 discount. This 34-inch curved screen offers amazing color accuracy and an impressive 175Hz refresh rate.







LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor



This 27-inch curved 1440p monitor from LG is one of our favorites, boasting HDR color and a great 160Hz refresh rate. The price for Prime Big Deal Days matches sales we’ve seen in the past.







Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch 144Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor



For many gamers, 144Hz refresh rate has become the standard, especially for esports. This 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 offers fluid 1080p gaming with AMD FreeSync at a very reasonable cost, especially after this rare 35% Prime Day discount.







Acer Predator XB283K 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor



This 4K monitor boasts HDMI 2.1 support for 120Hz gameplay with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles as well as a USB hub for PC gamers and USB-C display support. The Prime Day discount is the best price we’ve seen since the monitor was released.







Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor



It’s hard to find a bigger or higher quality monitor than the Samsung Odyssey. This premium gaming monitor is 36% off during Prime Day, which brings it down to a much more reasonable price.

How to pick the best monitor for your needs

Deciding on the right monitor can be tough, as there are a wide range of sizes and features to choose from and no shortage of competition. Picking the right one starts with identifying your needs, then you can avoid overspending on features you won’t use.

If you’re just looking for a monitor to use for remote work, you likely won’t need more than 1080p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Someone who edits photos or videos regularly might want to invest more in a higher resolution 4K monitor with sharp color accuracy and above average brightness. Gaming monitors cost more for premium features like VRR (variable refresh rate), HDR (high dynamic range), and HDMI 2.1 ports to maximize compatibility with gaming consoles and powerful PCs.

If you’re unsure about size, a 24-inch monitor is a great starting point for most people. Gamers and content creators may want to opt for a larger sizes at 27 or 32 inches, especially if you’re sitting more than two feet away from the screen. Ultrawide screens provide the most benefits to compatible games and editing suites, but remote workers may prefer some extra space on a single screen instead of a dual monitor setup.

For more information on how to pick the right monitor, check out our buying guides for the best computer monitors and best gaming monitors. You can also read our best gaming PC and best gaming laptop guides for more PC hardware recommendations.

