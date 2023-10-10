When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s October sales event, known as Prime Big Deal Days (aka Prime Day 2), is finally here. So far, we’re seeing huge discounts on a variety of laptops, as well as deals on gaming laptops, touchscreen 2-in-1 laptops, and more.

Some of the best we’ve found include the powerful Alienware x16 for more than $600 off, a $500 discount on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1, and $800 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — that’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Even the Acer Nitro 5, which is one of the best budget gaming laptops, is at a record-low price, making an already great deal even better.

The Prime Big Deal Days event only lasts until midnight PT on October 11, and these deals are bound to sell out, so act fast if you want to save. Remember that these discounts are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Top 5 Prime Day laptop deals

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Alienware’s x16 is on sale right now for Prime Day.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop



The ROG Strix Scar is one of Asus’ best laptops. This 2022 model isn’t the most powerful on the market, but with this deal, it’s a great price.







MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop



The MSI Katana 15 offers great power and even better style. It’s $400 off on Prime Day, bringing it to a budget price.







Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop



When it comes to value for money, the Acer Nitro 5 is the best budget gaming laptop on the market. This $200 discount makes it even more affordable.







Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop



The Alienware x16 is a high-end gaming laptop with a relatively slim frame. During Prime Big Deal Days, the RTX 4080 model is more than $600 off.







Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop



The Acer Nitro 17’s massive QHD screen is complemented by a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card. It was already a great budget buy, but this $350 discount makes it even better.

The best Prime Day budget laptop deals

The already budget-friendly Acer Swift Go 14 laptop is even cheaper right now for Prime Big Deal Days.

Acer Swift Go 14 Laptop



The Acer Swift Go features a beautiful touchscreen and an Intel Core i7 CPU to supercharge nearly any user’s workflow. It’s $200 off on Prime Day.







Dell XPS 13 Laptop



Dell makes a quality laptop, and this model is a stellar option for anyone looking to upgrade their tech. With a comfortable keyboard, lightweight design, and solid performance, this product is a great buy. Right now, you can get this laptop for up to $300 off it’s usual price.







Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop



This Lenovo IdeaPad is a good option for buyers who need a simple but reliable laptop. On Prime Day, it’s down to its lowest price on Amazon ever.







HP 15.6-inch Laptop



This HP laptop features the newest generation of Intel CPUs, giving it speed and processing power. It’s $200 off during Prime Day, putting it down to a good price for an everyday laptop like this.







ASUS Vivobook 16 Laptop



The Asus Vivobook is a beautifully slim laptop that’s great for everyday use. It’s down to a record low price on Prime Day.







Acer Acer Aspire 3 Laptop



The Acer Aspire is one of the most popular budget laptops around. It boasts a 14-inch Full HD screen with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. This $100 discount makes it an even more attractive buy.

The best Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals

The ROG Flow Z13 is a laptop that can function like a tablet.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2022)



The ROG Flow is a powerful gaming laptop that can also function as a tablet when removing the included detachable keyboard. This model, with Iris Xe graphics, is $500 off on Prime Day.







Samsung Galaxy Book3 2-in-1 Laptop



This Samsung 2-in-1 features fast storage and a powerful 13th-generation Intel processor. It’s $240 off during Prime Day, bringing it close to a record low price.







Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop



Lenovo Flex tablets are great for work or school. This Flex 5 model with an AMD Ryzen 7 and 16-inch screen is down to a record-low price during Prime Day.







Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022) 2-in-1 Laptop



The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of the latest versions of the tech titan’s premium tablet. It features a 12th-gen Intel i7 CPU and 1TB of storage. It’s currently $800 off at Amazon, which is a great deal worth grabbing.

What’s the difference between a gaming laptop and other laptops?

One of the biggest differences is that gaming laptops have more powerful graphics cards (GPUs), which are the hardware that lets them play modern games with flashy or realistic visuals. They also tend to have stronger processors (CPUs), meaning programs and files open faster and they’re better for multitasking. They’re great for users who want to play games, edit 4K videos, and quickly switch between dozens of apps.

Design-wise, the best gaming laptops tend to be bigger and heavier, and the battery life isn’t great. But they’re often outfitted with customizable lights that give the keyboard and chassis a sleek neon glow.

When it comes to price, the most powerful gaming laptops are far more expensive than any other kind of laptop. But it’s not hard to find more affordable options, and many budget gaming laptops can still play all your favorite games, albeit with some performance caveats.

How much should I expect to pay for a good laptop?

Windows laptops range wildly in price, starting in the low hundreds and going up into the thousands. But in general, you should expect to pay at least $600 to $700 for a decent budget laptop, around $1,000 to $1,300 for a midrange model, and upwards of $1,600 for a really powerful PC.

