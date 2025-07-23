The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, your smoothie might taste fine – but with the right tools, it can taste amazing. Just like the perfect wine glass unlocks hidden aromas, the right blender, accessories, and add-ins can turn your morning mix into a nutrient-packed, velvety masterpiece. Whether you’re a green juice devotee or a peanut-butter-banana purist, these must-haves are here to elevate your smoothie game from basic to barista-level brilliance.

Sip your way to better health with SUBI – crafted in Canada, tested for purity, and bursting with superfoods to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness.

Story continues below advertisement

This decadent, dessert-inspired plant-based protein shake delivers 21g of complete pea protein, 7g of fiber, and a smooth, crave-worthy texture—perfect for keeping you full, fueling your day, and fitting effortlessly into your keto-friendly or plant-based lifestyle.

Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one!

Everything tastes better in these aesthetic ribbed glass tumblers. Pairs perfectly with iced coffee, cocktails or refreshing smoothies.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Pilates Reformer – $527.99

Water Bottle Holder with Strap – $26.99

Food and Fitness Journal – $9.99

100pcs Seamless Cotton Black Hair Ties – $9.99

This Ninja blender is perfect for making smoothies, featuring a powerful 900-watt motor that effortlessly crushes ice and tough ingredients, nutrient extraction blades for smooth, nutrient-rich blends, and convenient single-serve cups with to-go lids for easy portability.

More Recommendations 6 best mid-summer electronics deals

8 best shop vacs for heavy-duty messes

Stylish enough to sit on your countertop and strong enough to tackle frozen ingredients, this blender is both form and function.

Story continues below advertisement

Made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these reusable straws are soft on teeth, kid-friendly, dishwasher safe, compatible with 30–40 oz tumblers like Yeti, and come with a cleaning brush and travel bag in a vibrant mix of colours.

Kids and moms will love these colourful, easy-to-clean 10oz stainless steel tumblers – complete with straw stoppers, versatile lids and sleeves that also fit our 8oz mason jars, and fun silicone sleeves that add grip, protection, and a few playful surprises.

You may also like:

7 Pairs Ankle Athletic Running Socks – $19.99

Sweat Band Waist Trainer – $40.95

Story continues below advertisement

Ab Roller Wheel – $21.97

Stainless Steel Versatile Yoga & Pilates Bar Set – $8.59

Adjustable Speeds Under Desk Bike/Elliptical Electric – $143.78