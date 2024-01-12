There are a lot of exciting horror movies on the way for genre fans in 2024. Whether you’re aching for original screamers, franchise thrillers, or even a reboot or two, chills are definitely incoming, and we have all the release dates to look out for right here!

There’s something for everyone this year, with the likes of Saw XI and Terrifier 3 providing the gore, while Alien: Romulus promises new Xenomorph action. Beetlejuice 2 delivers a long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s 80s classic, and The VVitch director Robert Eggers returns with Nosferatu, a fresh take on the titular vampire starring Bill Skarsgård as the iconic bloodsucker. The trend of making horror films using characters that have recently entered the public domain also continues in 2024, with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and Mickey’s Mouse Trap both set to be released this year.

Remember to check back after you’ve watched your latest horror obsession for all our coverage of the best horror movies of 2024!