It’s a typical refrain from moviegoers: which films should I watch next? Fortunately, there are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the way, both in theaters and on streaming services, to keep film fans eating very well in 2023, from blockbuster superhero adventures to spy thrillers to high-concept sci-fi to creepy horrors.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of all the major releases coming this year. There are more than a few films of varying flavors coming in 2023 that should appeal to you: a new Yorgos Lanthimos experiment and a nearly four-hour Martin Scorsese epic about how the West was… poisoned. That, plus plenty of franchise fare, from Aquaman 2 and Wonka to The Marvels and even a new Godzilla flick from Toho! Major horror franchises return in a big way this year too, with Saw X and Exorcist: Believer both slated for the fall.

Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!

Movie Title Release Date A Haunting in Venice September 15 Outlaw Johnny Black September 15 El Conde September 15 The Expendables 4 September 22 Cassandro (Prime Video) September 22 Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix) September 22 It Lives Inside September 22 No One Will Save You September 22 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie September 29 The Creator September 29 Saw X September 29 Dicks: The Musical September 29 Dumb Money September 29 the Exorcist: Believer October 6 Foe October 6 The Marsh King’s Daughter October 6 Cat Person October 6 Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: Concert Film October 13 Ordinary Angels October 13 Damsel (Netflix) October 13 Killers of the Flower Moon (Wide) October 20 Priscilla October 27 Five Nights at Freddy’s October 27 Pain Hustlers (Netflix) October 27 The Marvels November 10 The Killer (Netflix) November 10 Stutz (Netflix) November 14 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes November 17 Next Goal Wins November 17 Thanksgiving November 17 Troll Band Together November 17 May December (Theatrical) November 17 A Family Affair (Netflix) November 17 Napoleon November 22 Wish November 22 Maestro (theatrical) November 22 Leo (Netflix) November 22 Saltburn November 24 The Bikeriders December 1 May December (Netflix) December 1 Godzilla Minus One December 1 Eileen December 8 The Zone of Interest December 8 POOR THINGS December 8 Leave the World Behind (Netflix) December 8 The Boy and the Heron December 8 Magazine Dreams December 8 Wonka December 15 Chicken Nugget: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix) December 15 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom December 20 Maestro (Netflix) December 20 Migration December 22 Rebel Moon (Netflix) December 22 The Iron Claw December 22 The Color Purple December 25 Ferrari December 25

