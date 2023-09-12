Unidentified – September 23

In 1993, UFOs appear over every major city in the world and just kind of…hang out, floating in the sky. They don’t move, they don’t make a noise, they’re just a baffling addition to our planet. But decades later, a rumor lingers that that aliens have started living among humans in the meantime. From Korean-Canadian filmmaker Jude Chun and starring Jang Sun, Kim Hyo-in, and Jeon Ho-hyun, Unidentified is coming off the festival circuit and into theaters/VOD this year with rave reviews on its sleeve. Definitely make time for it in September!

The Creator – September 29

John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney star in this fascinating upcoming sci-fi movie from Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). It’s set in the throes of a futuristic war between humans and AI, as ex-special forces agent Joshua (Washington) is tasked with hunting down and killing the mysterious “Creator” who has developed a weapon that will soon end the war for good and make humans a thing of the past.

57 Seconds – September 29

When a tech blogger (Future Man star Josh Hutcherson) gets the opportunity to interview a a visionary tech guru (Morgan Freeman) he picks up a ring from him that can transport the wearer 57 seconds into the past. With the guru’s help, he decides to rewrite the past and get revenge against the ruthless corporation that ruined his family. But his actions accidentally trigger a chain of events that force him into a battle for survival. 57 Seconds looks pretty fun! It’ll hit theaters and VOD on September 29, so consider this a warning way more than 57 seconds in advance.

The Marvels – November 10

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is back for another Marvel Studios standalone sci-fi adventure this November in The Marvels, and this time Captain Marvel will be joined by some of the other Captain Marvels from the comics, Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)! The trio will be getting into some curious circumstances when they realize that every time they use their superpowers, they swap places. No doubt there will be a huge planet-hopping galactic caper in the offing.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – November 17

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel movie set in the Hunger Games universe and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who is assigned to mentor a female tribute from District 12, but as we know he ends up eventually becoming the tyrannical leader of Panem, sorting the good guys from the bad ones in this film might be a little tricky!

Godzilla Minus One – December 1

Now, if you’re a Godzilla fan, you’ll probably already have checked out the trailer for Godzilla Minus One, but if you haven’t, you need to click ‘play’ on the video above immediately, because it looks uh-MAYzing. Directed, written, and with visual effects by Takashi Yamazaki, this is the 37th film in Toho Studios’ Godzilla franchise, but more importantly it’s the fifth movie of the Reiwa era, and it’ll see a postwar Japan dealing with the emergence of Godzilla. The title refers to Japan’s economic state following the war, which is at zero. When Godzilla appears and goes on a rampage, it hits negative!