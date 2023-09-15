InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and seventy-eighth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, a writer and editor who focuses on EVs and the future of transportation. He is perhaps best known for his long-standing Editor-in-Chief role at Jalopnik.

This week we will discuss the updated Hyundai Kona Electric, as well as a petition sent to GM asking the automaker to commit to building its promised $30,000 version of the Equinox EV, and new details on Toyota’s next-generation EVs. We’ll even talk about two new electric vehicle records that are truly amazing.

On the Tesla front, we’ll discuss the suspected arson of Model Ys in Frankfurt, the recent Semi range tests, and even the teardown of a BYD Seal and how that relates to the Model 3. Lastly, we’ll talk more about our time in the new Model 3.

