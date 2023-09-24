



IndusInd Bank. Share Price 1452.90 41.61(2.94%) Maruti Suzuki India. Share Price 10535.15 250.86(2.43%) State Bank of India Share Price 598.15 10.00(1.70%) Mahindra & Mahindra. Share Price 1607.15 23.91(1.50%) Bajaj Finserv. Share Price 1543.70 17.50(1.14%) Tech Mahindra. Share Price 1305.35 13.70(1.06%) Coal India. Share Price 283.35 2.91(1.03%) Asian Paints. Share Price 3274.85 30.66(0.94%) HDFC Life Insurance Company. Share Price 649.45 5.21(0.80%) Tata Consumer Products. Share Price 877.75 6.75(0.77%) Hero MotoCorp. Share Price 3022.70 21.75(0.72%) Larsen & Toubro. Share Price 2918.50 19.16(0.66%) LTIMindtree. Share Price 5427.50 33.36(0.61%) Tata Consultancy Services. Share Price 3603.65 18.35(0.51%) Axis Bank. Share Price 1018.25 3.80(0.37%) Hindustan Unilever. Share Price 2482.45 9.10(0.36%) Britannia Industries. Share Price 4564.65 6.10(0.13%) Kotak Mahindra Bank. Share Price 1756.45 0.75(0.04%) Grasim Industries. Share Price 1911.95 0.46(0.02%) Nestle India. Share Price 22532.50 -1.00(0.00%) Hindalco Industries. Share Price 478.85 -0.70(-0.14%) Bajaj Finance. Share Price 7471.35 -12.85(-0.17%) HCL Technologies. Share Price 1273.70 -4.30(-0.33%) Infosys. Share Price 1496.15 -5.60(-0.37%) NTPC. Share Price 237.95 -1.00(-0.41%) Reliance Industries. Share Price 2354.95 -9.86(-0.41%) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Share Price 827.05 -4.06(-0.48%) JSW Steel. Share Price 774.05 -4.31(-0.55%) Adani Enterprises. Share Price 2464.90 -14.35(-0.57%) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Share Price 4989.55 -30.50(-0.60%) Bharti Airtel. Share Price 911.40 -6.56(-0.71%) Eicher Motors. Share Price 3409.45 -26.41(-0.76%) Tata Steel. Share Price 126.75 -1.05(-0.82%) Oil And Natural Gas Corporation. Share Price 185.10 -1.60(-0.85%) Titan Company. Share Price 3274.50 -30.00(-0.90%) Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Share Price 351.95 -3.31(-0.92%) ICICI Bank. Share Price 950.30 -9.00(-0.93%) ITC. Share Price 443.10 -4.40(-0.98%) Tata Motors. Share Price 620.45 -6.60(-1.05%) Divi’s Laboratories. Share Price 3705.05 -41.75(-1.11%) SBI Life Insurance Company. Share Price 1318.85 -15.36(-1.15%) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Share Price 1132.35 -13.81(-1.20%) Power Grid Corporation of India. Share Price 199.15 -2.45(-1.21%) UltraTech Cement. Share Price 8187.40 -126.15(-1.51%) HDFC Bank. Share Price 1529.65 -23.70(-1.52%) UPL. Share Price 614.80 -10.25(-1.63%) Bajaj Auto. Share Price 5001.05 -84.15(-1.65%) Cipla. Share Price 1185.90 -20.50(-1.69%) Wipro. Share Price 418.50 -10.45(-2.43%) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Share Price 5517.05 -151.45(-2.67%) Load more..