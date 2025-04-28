United Parcel Service Inc. is in talks with robotics startup Figure AI Inc. to use humanoid robots for some tasks in the logistics giant’s network, according to people familiar with the matter.

UPS and Figure began having discussions about a partnership last year and have continued talks in recent months, said the people, who asked not be identified as the details are private.

The exact functions that Figure’s humanoids would handle for UPS remain unclear. The startup hinted at a tie-up with a logistics firm in February, posting a 90-second video on X that showed its sleek, 5-foot-6-inch robot standing beside a conveyor belt, picking and sorting small parcels.

A growing number of startups and Big Tech firms are seizing on recent advances in artificial intelligence technology to develop robots that look and move more like people. Figure has emerged as one of the most prominent startups in this group. The company has held talks with investors to raise $1.5 billion at a valuation of $39.5 billion, Bloomberg reported in February. More recently, some have questioned whether Figure may have exaggerated the extent of its work with customer BMW AG.

In a statement, UPS said it wouldn’t discuss “specific or potential vendor partners,” adding that “we regularly explore and deploy a wide range of technologies, including robotics.” A representative for Figure declined to comment.

In recent years, UPS has increased its automation efforts. The company deploys fixed robotic arms and AI-driven software in its high-tech Velocity facilities. UPS also partnered with Dexterity Inc., a startup building industrial robots capable of “human-like” finesse.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com