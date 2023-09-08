Costa warns the small stones could be a chocking hazard in its food recall

Food safety watchdogs say the sandwiches and wraps are ‘unsafe to eat’

Costa is recalling several sandwiches and wraps over fears they contain small stones.

The coffee shop chain put a ‘do not eat’ warning on four of its products due to the ‘possible presence of small stones’, which they fear could be a choking hazard.

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the alert, warn the food is ‘unsafe to eat’.

The Costa Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap, Southern Fried Chicken Wrap, Chicken Salad Sandwich and BLT Sandwich are all affected.

All the sandwiches and wraps being recalled have been stamped with a use by date between September 6 and 8.

No other products at costa are affected by this recall.

Customers that have bought these products are being urged to return them to the store they bought it from for a full refund.

Costa has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

Costa said: ‘Customer safety is of paramount importance to Costa and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously.

‘We are completing a recall of the following products due to the possible presence of small stones which could pose a chocking hazard.’

Small stones in food are a choking hazard for both children and adults.

Choking happens when the airway suddenly gets blocked, either partially or fully, but enough so they can’t breathe properly.

If an adult’s airways are blocked, they may be able to clear the blockage themselves.

However, if coughing doesn’t solve the issue, back blows and abdominal thrusts can help. If these do not work, you should call 999 immediately.

The NHS warns that you should not give abdominal thrusts to babies under one or to pregnant women.