Australian surfing great Mark Richardson is desperately seeking blood donations as friends scramble to get the critically ill surf coach back home from Indonesia.

Key points: Surfing great Mark Richardson is in intensive care at a hospital in Bali

Surfing great Mark Richardson is in intensive care at a hospital in Bali He is suffering internal bleeding, with friends issuing a public plea for help

He is suffering internal bleeding, with friends issuing a public plea for help Richardson has coached world champion surfers including Liam O’Brien and Isabella Nichols

Friends Nathan and Fiona Meyer have been at Denpasar with Mr Richardson, who was hospitalised with internal bleeding about 10 days ago.

Mr Meyer said Mr Richardson requires transfusions of the rare A negative blood type.

“He’s had quite a few [transfusions] already – some take, some don’t,” he said.

“There’s language barriers, there’s all sorts of hurdles and red tape. We’re fumbling our way through it.”

Mr Meyer said he donated his own blood to Mr Richardson but the surfing great “went downhill” about four days ago.

“I wish I could give blood every day but unfortunately it’s about once every six weeks, the specialists told me,” he said.

‘Lots of love and support’

Mr Richardson is the well-known coach of World Surf League stars including Liam O’Brien, Callum Robson and Isabella Nichols.

Surfing commentator Terry “Tappa” Teece said Mr Richardson is “one of the greats”.

“A multiple Australian champion and it is so sad to see him in this predicament,” Mr Teece said.

“I am sure he will fight through it, but I think the best solution would be to get him home.

“He has coached some of the great surfers, the community is getting behind him which is great.”

Ms Meyer said friends and family have begun crowdfunding to pay for a medevac to Australia.

“There are lots of prayer going on out there for him as well, lots of positive thoughts and love and support,” she said.

But Ms Meyer said blood donations are needed urgently so that Mr Richardson can be stabilised before a flight becomes available.

“We feel quite helpless.”

Mr Richardson is highly respected within the Gold Coast community, and a popular surfing coach at Miami State High School.

“He is a legend – everyone knows him, and he’s just an all-round good guy,” Mr Meyer said.