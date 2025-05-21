The Pentagon has formally accepted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar to temporarily serve as the new Air Force One for US President Donald Trump, one of the biggest foreign gifts ever given to the United States government.

The move fulfils Trump’s desire for a new presidential aircraft, after years of delays in the US government’s contract with the aerospace giant for new planes to serve that role. Still, the gift raises ethical and security concerns, with politicians from both parties questioning the president’s decision.

“The Secretary of Defence has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

“The Department of Defence will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the President of the United States.”

He referred further questions to the Air Force, which oversees the presidential aircraft.

A Boeing 747 with the colour scheme of planes used by the Qatari royal family is seen on May 2, 2025 at San Antonio International Airport in Texas. Photo: The San Antonio Express-News via AP

A second Pentagon spokesperson did not respond to further questions about the projected costs and timeline for the conversion of the aircraft, or what role the department would play in a review of compliance with applicable laws and regulations.