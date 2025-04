US air strikes on a market and residential area in the Yemeni capital Sana’a have killed at least 12 people and wounded 30 others, a statement from the Yemeni Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The nightly bombings, which began on March 15, aim to dislodge the Houthi naval blockade in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have said only an end to the war on Gaza would end their operations there.