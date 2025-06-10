US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has reportedly been meeting with ultra-Orthodox coalition members, as part of efforts to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government from collapsing over stalled legislation to enshrine broad exemptions from mandatory military service for the Haredi community.

Citing diplomatic and political sources, Channel 13 news reported Monday that Huckabee told senior Haredi politicians “government stability is important for addressing the Iranian issue,” and that early elections would be a mistake.

One of the the meetings was held Thursday with Minister Meir Porush of the United Torah Judaism party. According to the network, Huckabee stressed to Porush “not to break up the government.”

Huckabee also met with Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, with Channel 13 reporting he told the leading ultra-Orthodox rabbi that it would be difficult for the US to back Israel if elections are held now.

The report also said it was not clear if Huckabee was acting under US President Donald Trump’s instructions or on his own initiative, adding that Netanyahu was aware of the US envoy’s outreach and pleased by it.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

“He is holding meetings with various Israeli figures. The content of those conversations remains private,” Huckabee’s office told Channel 13.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Janet Huckabee, Sara Netanyahu and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on April 18, 2025. (Mike Huckabee/X)

Commenting on the television report, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said he hoped it was not correct.

“Since I have no doubt that Ambassador Huckabee respects Israel’s independence and its democracy, I hope and believe that the report that he is interfering in Israel’s internal politics and trying to help Netanyahu [deal with] the ultra-Orthodox in the military draft law crisis are not true. Israel is not a protectorate,” Lapid tweeted.

Channel 12 news separately reported Monday that similar to Huckabee, Netanyahu has linked the current “opportunities and challenges” in Israel’s security situation with the intense political turmoil he is facing during meeting in recent days Haredi lawmakers.

“We are in a dramatic period. There are extraordinary challenges on the table. This is a historic window of opportunity that will not return, and therefore, under no circumstances should the foundations of the government be shaken,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu’s ruling coalition entered a crisis last week when United Torah Judaism and fellow Haredi party Shas announced they would leave the coalition and vote to dissolve the Knesset if the government does not pass a bill exempting yeshiva students from military service.

A preliminary reading on a bill to dissolve the Knesset is set for Wednesday, with Shas declaring Monday that it would vote in favor.