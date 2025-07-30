US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attacked European states on social media while praising three Arab states that called on Hamas to disarm.

“France, UK, Ireland & Europe blast Israel but Saudi, Egypt & even Hamas helper Qatar rightly puts pressure on Hamas,” Huckabee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Huckabee’s statement comes nearly a week after French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would recognise a Palestinian state in September.

It also comes a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinged British recognition of a Palestinian state on Israel’s refusal to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating Britain would recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel did not agree to a ceasefire and take “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”.

