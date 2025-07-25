The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, announced in a statement on Thursday, that the State Department has approved a potential sale of an advanced surface-to-air missile system along with related logistics and program support elements to Egypt, valued at an estimated $4.67 billion.

Reuters reported the Pentagon’s confirmation, stating the US State Department agreed to the potential sale of surface-to-air missiles and logistical support components to Egypt for approximately $4.67 billion, according to Al-Qahera News Channel.

The statement identified RTX Corp. as the principal contractor for the sale. The system in question is NASAMS, which stands for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System.

The NASAMS air defense system provides a flexible and modern defensive capability, enabling defense forces to enhance their ability to detect, engage, and destroy various current and advanced aerial targets. These include fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, drones (unmanned aerial vehicles), and emerging cruise missile threats.