ECONOMYNEXT – The United States has bombed at least three nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump said in a post on his truthsocial.com platform as European nations were getting ready for another round of talks.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the post said.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

President Trump said he will make a national address soon.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency quoted crisis management officials saying air defences were activated after hostile targets were identified and “part of the Fordow nuclear site was attacked by the enemy airstrikes.”

Another official was quoted as saying that “Iran had evacuated the three nuclear sites some while ago.”

Israel initiated strikes against Iran earlier in June, claiming Iran was close to building a nuclear bomd, though US intelligence was not in full agreement though there was agreement that the country was enriching uranium to levels beyond needed for peaceful purposes.

Trump has claimed that his Director of National Intelligence was not correct in her assessment.

Q: Your intel says there’s no evidence that Iran is building a nuclear weapon. Trump: Well, then my intel is wrong. Who said that? Q: Your Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. Trump: She’s wrong. 1/ pic.twitter.com/pyJVsKOe93 — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) June 21, 2025

Iran’s Fordo uranium enrichment site is buried deep under ground. Iran is believed to have enriched uranium up to 60 percent. About 3 to 5 percent is required for nuclear reactors which produce energy. Uranium in bombs are enriched up to 90 percent.

The US has so-called bunker buster bombs which can penetrate deep into the ground before exploding. The 30,000 GBU-57 bomb can penetrate the ground around 60 metres (200 ft) going through concrete bunkers.

The bombs are carried on B-2 stealth bombers. Earlier in the week there were reports that B-2 bombers were shifted to Diego Garcia a military base on a small island in the Indian Ocean, 1,700 kilometers South of Sri Lanka.

The Fordo site is believed to be under layers of rock. There is no information on how many bombs were dropped on the site. Military analysts have said several bombs may be dropped.

There has been opposition to the US getting involved in foreign wars within Trump’s MAGA supporters.

Trump in his first term pulled out of a monitoring program aimed at stopping Iran from building a bomb, which was widely considered to have been operating effectively. (Colombo/June22/2025)