The U.S. Department of Justice says four Mexican nationals have been charged with allegedly running a human smuggling operation across the Canadian border.

A news release says the four men charged thousands of dollars to bring people from Mexico to Canada, then across the international border into northern New York.

It says that on multiple occasions, the organization led local and federal law enforcement officers on high-speed vehicle chases along the Canada-U.S. border.

Matthew R. Galeotti, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, says in the news release that the men made people record testimonial videos about their services but they were actually putting lives in danger.

Edgar Sanchez-Solis, Ignacio Diaz-Perez, Samuel Diaz-Perez and Salvador Diaz-Diaz were charged with conspiracy to bring people to the U.S. and 25 counts of bringing people illegally to the United States for profit.

The department says two of the men were arrested in the U.S., while the other two have been removed from the country.