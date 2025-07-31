WASHINGTON – The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to issue a travel notice for China as chikungunya infections rise in the country, a spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

China has recorded nearly 5,000 cases of the mosquito-borne illness since one infection was introduced in early July. Guangdong, a province near Hong Kong, has recorded nearly 3,000 cases in the last week.

“CDC is aware of the reported chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong Province in China and is currently assessing the size and extent of the outbreak,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Atlanta-based agency issues travel health notices for people to be aware of the risks for certain outbreaks and natural disasters and provide preventive actions they can take, including which vaccines are available.

Chikungunya can cause an abrupt fever and severe joint pain, especially in the hands and feet, according to the CDC. BLOOMBERG