1. US, China competing for ‘economic resiliency’ in a test of endurance: economists
With tit-for-tat tariffs escalating the US-China trade war to never-before-seen levels in the past week, their high-stakes game of one-upmanship could turn into a marathon that tests the long-term resilience of economic and industrial systems, according to prominent Chinese economists.
2. Can backchannel diplomacy rescue US-China ties from brutal tariff war?
As Beijing and Washington battle it out in a rapidly escalating and brutal tit-for-tat tariff war, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see how the two leaders could end up at the negotiating table.
3. ‘Bring it on, Trump, we’re ready’: Chinese stand firm on tariff war despite risks
Chinese citizens surveyed put forward a range of responses and, while they worried about a trade war, many were in favour of Beijing’s strong response.