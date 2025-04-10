Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. US, China competing for ‘economic resiliency’ in a test of endurance: economists

With tit-for-tat tariffs escalating the US-China trade war to never-before-seen levels in the past week, their high-stakes game of one-upmanship could turn into a marathon that tests the long-term resilience of economic and industrial systems, according to prominent Chinese economists.

2. Can backchannel diplomacy rescue US-China ties from brutal tariff war?

As Beijing and Washington battle it out in a rapidly escalating and brutal tit-for-tat tariff war, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see how the two leaders could end up at the negotiating table.

3. ‘Bring it on, Trump, we’re ready’: Chinese stand firm on tariff war despite risks

Many Chinese say they support Beijing’s decision to fight back against US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Photo: AFP

Chinese citizens surveyed put forward a range of responses and, while they worried about a trade war, many were in favour of Beijing’s strong response.