Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Sunday that Beijing and Washington had agreed during weekend talks in Geneva to create a “consultation mechanism”, as they strive to de-escalate trade tensions.Speaking to reporters in Geneva, He said that the closed-door discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer resulted in agreement on “establishing a consultation mechanism”.

China’s international trade representative Li Chenggang explained the mechanism would enable “regular and irregular communications related to trade and commercial issues”.

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she was “pleased with the positive outcome” of trade talks between the U.S. and China in Geneva and urged the two nations to build on the momentum, she said in a statement on Sunday.

Okonjo-Iweala said that the progress is also important for the rest of the world, including the most vulnerable economies.

“There were a variety of possible outcomes of this weekend’s meetings, ranging from both sides walking out and pointing the finger at the other side to announcing that the extra tariffs have been taken off the table. What we got here was something more in the middle, but more towards the positive side. So I think this is a step in the right direction. It is not likely to trigger a dramatic market rally, but it’s certainly also not going to create any selling pressure.” Eric kuby, Chief Investment officer, North Star Investment Management Corp., Chicago.

