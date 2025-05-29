The United States has ordered a broad swathe of companies to stop shipping goods to China without a license and revoked licenses already granted to certain suppliers, said three people familiar with the matter.

The new restrictions — which are likely to escalate tensions with Beijing — appear aimed at choke points to prevent China from getting products necessary for key sectors, one of the people said.

Products affected include design software and chemicals for semiconductors, butane and ethane, machine tools, and aviation equipment, the people said.