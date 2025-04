HOUSTON (Reuters) -A U.S. court officer overseeing an auction of shares in the parent of Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum has proposed to open a 30-day competition period on April 28 to receive bids, with a final winner of the sale process to be selected on June 11, according to a court filing late on Thursday.

The proposal, which follows the confirmation of the bidding round’s starting offer, is pending approval by the Delaware judge in charge of the case.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)