NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude oil production hit a record 13.47 million barrels-per-day in April, up from 13.45 million bpd in March, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration as part of its Petroleum Supply Monthly series.

The EIA had previously estimated U.S. oil output at 13.49 million bpd in March.

