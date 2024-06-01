Luke Humphries 4-3 Nathan Aspinall*
This match is going one way, then the other.
‘Cool Hand’ immediately breaks back to take the lead again.
With 61 remaining, he goes for the outer ring of the bull before hitting double 18 to take the leg.
Class.
Luke Humphries* 3-3 Nathan Aspinall
A low-scoring first visit opens the door for Aspinall.
He takes full advantage and gets down to a double first despite it being Humphries throw.
Nathan Aspinall hits his double to draw the match all level.
Luke Humphries 3-2 Nathan Aspinall*
Just as it seems the leg is going to go with the throw, ‘The Asp’ misses three darts at the double.
With 157 remaining, Humphries cannot get the outshot but hits 137 to leave himself on double 10 with Aspinall.
‘The Asp’ sends his first dart into single 10, the second misses double 5.
With the pressure on, he sends his last dart into the double bed.
Luke Humphries* 3-1 Nathan Aspinall
There is a reason why Luke Humphries is world champion.
He has nerves of steel when it matters most.
Pressure doesn’t exist in his vocabulary as he knocks off the double to take a two leg lead again.
Luke Humphries 2-1 Nathan Aspinall*
Nathan Aspinall is not done in this game just yet.
He takes a huge lead in the leg and has 128 remaining.
‘The Asp’ hits tow treble 20s followed by double 4 to take the leg with the throw.
Luke Humphries* 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
What a leg of darts.
Firstly, ‘The Asp’ hits a maximum to edge ahead against the throw.
He has a big outshot of 170, hits two treble 20s then misses the bull.
With 76 remaining, ‘Cool Hand’ hits treble 20 with his first dart and then double 8 to win the leg.
