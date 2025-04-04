The US Mission to the UN on Wednesday said it sent a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres opposing the renewal of Francesca Albanese’s term as UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We condemn her virulent antisemitism, which demonizes Israel and supports Hamas,” the US Mission said in a post on X.

“She has clearly violated the UN’s code of conduct and is unfit for her role. Her reappointment would show the UN tolerates antisemitic hatred and support for terrorism,” it said.