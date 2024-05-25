In short: Anora has won the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Anora, a darkly funny and touching drama about a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch’s son, has won the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

The film by US director Sean Baker beat 21 other finalists in the competition line-up, including entries by revered directors Francis Ford Coppola and David Cronenberg.

The winner was announced on Saturday local time, at the 77th Festival de Cannes in France.

Anora continues a streak of sex worker-focused films by Baker, including the 2021 Cannes entry Red Rocket and 2017’s The Florida Project starring Willem Dafoe.

He dedicated the award “to all sex workers past, present and future,” while also thanking the film’s star, Mikey Madison, and Samantha Quan, his wife and producer.

“This has been my life’s goal, so to reach this place is … I’m going to have to do some thinking tonight about what’s next,” Baker told Reuters after the ceremony.

Jury president Greta Gerwig, the director behind the smash hit Barbie, called Anora an “incredibly human and humane film that captured our hearts” when announcing the award that was handed out by George Lucas, of Star Wars fame.

Lucas was on stage to receive an honorary award during the festival’s closing ceremony from his longtime friend Coppola, whose passion project Megalopolis was also in competition.

Director George Lucas (left) was presented the honorary Palme d’Or award by director and long-time friend Francis Ford Coppola. ( Reuters: Clodagh Kilcoyne )

“I’m just a kid who grew up in the middle of California, surrounded by vineyards, and made films in San Francisco with my friend Francis Coppola,” said Lucas at the ceremony.

The Grand Prix, which is the second-highest prize after the Palme d’Or, was awarded to All We Imagine as Light, marking the first time an Indian director had won the prize.

Director Payal Kapadia’s debut feature about the friendship between three women was the first Indian film in competition in 30 years.

“The fact that we could be here is a testament that if you stick to one thing and don’t give up hope, then the film could possibly be made, and we are here,” she said.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, who was in Cannes about two weeks after announcing he had gone into exile, was given a special award for The Seed of the Sacred Fig, about an Iranian court official who grows increasingly controlling and paranoid as protests begin to swell in 2022.

Films doubly honoured

Emilia Pérez, a musical about a Mexican cartel boss who transitions from male to female, was doubly honoured.

Director Jacques Audiard received the jury prize on stage, while the best actress prize was expanded to include all the film’s female stars, with jury member Lily Gladstone saying Emilia Pérez celebrated the “harmony of sisterhood.”

Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascón and Adriana Paz all star in the film that Vanity Fair magazine called “a movie unlike any other.”

Karla Sofia Gascón, who shared the best actress award, is the first transgender actress to win the honour. ( Reuters: Stephane Mahe )

“I want to dedicate this to all the women, trans and non-trans, in the world, this is for you, for all the minorities who are not left in peace when we simply want to go on living,” said Gascón, who is the first transgender actress to win the prize.

Jesse Plemons was named best actor for playing three different parts — a struggling police officer, a cult member and a man whose every action is controlled by his boss — in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Kinds of Kindness.

Best screenplay went to The Substance, starring Demi Moore, examining the perils of youth and beauty, while Miguel Gomes took best director for Grand Tour, an eclectic trip through Asia by a British civil servant and his pursuing fiancee.

All the winners:

Palme d’Or

Anora, directed by Sean Baker

Grand Prix

All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia

Jury prize

Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard

Best director

Miguel Gomes for Grand Tour

Special award

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best actor

Jesse Plemons in Kinds of Kindness, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Best actress

Adriana Paz

Adriana Paz Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña Karla Sofia Gascón

Karla Sofia Gascón Selena Gomez

All four women star in the film Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard.

Best screenplay

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Short Films

Palme d’Or

The man who could not remain silent, directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Special Mention

Bad for a moment, directed by Daniel Soares

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

Black Dog, directed by Guan Hu

Jury Prize

L’historie de Souleymane, directed by Boris Lojkine

Best Director ex-aequo

Roberto Minvervini for The Damned

Roberto Minvervini for The Damned Rungano Nyoni for On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Best actress

Anasuya Sangaré for L’historie de Souleymane

Youth award

Holy Cow, directed by Louise Courvoisier

Special mention

Norah, directed by Tawfik Alzaidi

Caméra d’Or

Caméra d’Or prize

Armand, directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tønde;

Special mention

Mongrel, directed by Wei Liang Chiang and You Qia Yin

La Cinef

First prize

Sunflowers Were the First ones to Know, directed by Chidanada S Naik

Joint second prize

Out the Window Through the Wall, directed by Asya Segalovich

Out the Window Through the Wall, directed by Asya Segalovich The Chaos She Left Behind, directed by Nikos Kolioukos

Third prize

BunnyHood, directed by Mansi Maheshwari

Superior Technical Commission

CST award for best artist technician

Daria D’antonio, director of photography for Parthenope, directed by Paolo Sorrentino

CST award for best young film technician

Evgenia Alexandrova, director of photography for The Balconettes, directed by Noémie Merlant

Reuters/ABC