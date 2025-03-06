WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that direct US discussions with Hamas militants were in recent days and the message to the Palestinian militant group was that the United States wants to get hostages home.

Mr Witkoff also said the US does not believe Hamas has been forthright.

He spoke a day after reports surfaced that the top US hostage negotiator, Mr Adam Boehler, had met in Doha with Hamas representatives to try to obtain the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Mr Witkoff told reporters at the White House that gaining the release of Mr Edan Alexander, the 21-year-old man from New Jersey believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, is a “top priority for us.”

Mr Witkoff said he will travel to the Middle East next week with stops planned in four countries. REUTERS

