



Often, when the U.S. State Department makes a significant change to its travel advisory for a country, it brings a stiffer warning for travelers.

This time, however, one of the latest advisory updates will help to ease worries for some travelers considering popular Caribbean cruises that visit the destination on a number of cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.

The revised travel advisory also gives the island’s tourism industry reason to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

The downgraded travel warning level comes not long after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged during a tour of the Caribbean that the U.S. would reevaluate its travel advisory to ensure that it reflected the progress the country has recently made in lowering its high violent crime rate.

When he met with Rubio, the country’s prime minister explained that the island is safer today than at any time in the last two decades.

By collaborating with Rubio, he hoped to soon see his country’s travel advisory updated to reflect the current state of affairs and help promote travel to the island.

And on May 29, his wish came true.

US State Department relaxes its Jamaica travel warning

Two months after the meeting between Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the State Department has updated its travel advisory for Jamaica, downgrading the warning level from Level 3: Reconsider Travel to Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.

Travelers with upcoming plans to visit Jamaica on a Caribbean cruise or another summer trip should keep in mind that although the advisory has been downgraded, it still recommends that travelers remain extra cautious in Jamaica due to high levels of violent crime.

“While violent crime in Jamaica has decreased since 2024, it remains statistically high throughout the country,” the advisory emphasizes. “Tourist areas generally see lower rates of violent crime than other parts of the country. The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common.”

The advisory also cautions that the U.S. Embassy receives regular reports of sexual assaults, including from U.S. travelers staying at Jamaican resorts.

“U.S. citizens report slow or unsatisfactory response to serious criminal incidents,” the advisory adds.

The State Department also wants travelers to be aware that medical services are limited in Jamaica.

“U.S. citizens should not expect the same level of health care available in Jamaica as is available in the United States,” the advisory states. “This includes slower emergency service response times and less availability of care for illness or injury.”

Additionally, the State Department recommends that U.S. citizens purchase travel insurance for Jamaica trips.

“Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage,” the advisory suggests.

Is it safe to visit Jamaica on a cruise?

Cruise ports in Jamaica include Falmouth, which is visited by cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line, as well as Ocho Rios and Montego Bay visited by Carnival Cruise Line. Jamaica cruise ports are generally considered safe for tourists, but risks do exist.

Cruise passengers visiting Jamaica should make sure to follow the State Department’s guidance on ways to stay safe, which include:

Avoid public buses.

Avoid remote places.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Be aware of your surroundings and keep a low profile.

Cruise passengers also need to be very careful not to accidentally bring firearms or ammunition, including stray rounds, shells, or empty casings, into Jamaican ports.

“The penalties for carrying firearms or ammunition, even by mistake, are severe, and can include long prison sentences,” the State Department warns.

For additional safety guidance for cruise ports in Jamaica, make sure to review any port-specific safety information provided your cruise line and listen for any announcements from your ship’s captain.

You can also reduce your chances of becoming a target for criminals by booking shore excursions directly through your cruise line. Cruise lines are careful to only partner with trusted tour operators to help ensure a safe and enjoyable port experience for their passengers.

