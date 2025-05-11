Washington has denied negotiating directly with Hamas over the release of dual national Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier held in Gaza.

Steve Witkoff, the US envoy to the Middle East, told Breitbart on Sunday that the talks have remained indirect. “We’re talking to [Hamas] indirectly through people, and indirectly is not necessarily the best way to negotiate,” he said. “Talking to a terrorist group? I might do it if the president allowed me… but it doesn’t feel to me like something that we belong doing right now.”

“They need to show [the Trump administration] a sign they are prepared to act in a positive and proactive way… that leads to a long-term, durable peace,” he added.

Hamas earlier announced it was in contact with Washington about Alexander’s release, linking it to broader efforts for a ceasefire, opening crossings, and securing humanitarian aid for Gaza.