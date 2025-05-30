Israel has carried out a number of strikes on Syria and seized more territory since the fall of Bashar al-Assad [Getty]

The United States’ new envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, on Thursday called for a non-aggression agreement between Syria and Israel, describing their conflict as a “solvable problem”.

In remarks to Saudi channel Al Arabiya, Barrack said the two sides could “start with just a non-aggression agreement, talk about boundaries and borders” to rebuild ties.

Syria and Israel have technically been at war since 1948. Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and has carried out hundreds of strikes and several incursions since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December.

Israel has also seized more Syrian territory since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, and has attempted to exacerbate the country’s sectarian strife.

Barrack made the comments after inaugurating the US ambassador’s residence in Damascus, the first such move in more than a decade.

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said earlier this month his administration was holding indirect talks with Israel to calm tensions.

Restoring US ties

Sharaa, once a rebel leader wanted in the United States, led the offensive that toppled Assad.

Since coming to power, he has pledged inclusive governance and openness to the world. His administration has re-established diplomatic ties with several powers.

During a Gulf tour this month, US President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria and voiced hope it would normalise relations with Israel.

“I told him, I hope you’re going to join once you’re straightened out and he said yes. But they have a lot of work to do,” he said of Sharaa, calling him a “young, attractive guy” and a “fighter”.

On May 8 in France, Sharaa said Syria was holding “indirect talks through mediators” with Israel to “try to contain the situation so it does not reach the point where it escapes the control of both sides.”

The United States has in recent months started rebuilding ties with Syria, ending more than a decade of diplomatic freeze.

Syria signed a $7 billion energy deal on Thursday with a consortium of Qatari, US and Turkish companies as it seeks to rehabilitate its war-ravaged electricity sector.