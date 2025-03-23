US special envoy Steve Witkoff blamed Hamas for the new round of fighting in the Gaza Strip after Israel broke the ceasefire with the Palestinian group.

“So, this is on Hamas. The United States stands with the state of Israel,” Witkoff told Fox News.

“Hamas had every opportunity to demilitarise and accept the bridging proposal, but they elected not to.”

Last week, Witkoff presented a “bridge” plan, which aimed to extend the truce into April – beyond the holiest days of Ramadan and Passover – to allow for time to negotiate.