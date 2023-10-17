The Pentagon announced an extension to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment.

The US Navy carrier strike group was dispatched in early October to the eastern Mediterranean.

Its movement — alongside that of another strike group — comes amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

The Pentagon is extending the USS Gerald R. Ford’s first full deployment, which was expected to end soon, in another unplanned development for the US Navy’s newest supercarrier that is deployed alongside other warships to waters near Israel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “approved a deployment extension” for the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa — or Sixth Fleet — area of operations, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement Tuesday.

“The strike group was nearing the end of its six-month deployment to the US European Command area of responsibility,” she said without specifying how long the extension will be.

The carrier strike group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, and the guided-missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. It was deployed to the eastern Mediterranean on October 8 a day after Hamas launched a series of brutal terror attacks across southern Israel that killed scores of civilians.

The Ford is the newest, largest, and most advanced carrier in the Navy. The sudden retasking in response to an international crisis, a shift away from the carrier strike group’s original deployment plans, marked a new experience for the first-in-class aircraft carrier but not one for which Navy crews are unprepared given the potential for this kind of tasking.

The Ford’s repositioning was later followed on Saturday by the decision to move a second US Navy carrier strike group — one led by USS Dwight D. Eisenhower — to the region. The move will add another aircraft carrier, a guided-missile cruiser, and two guided-missile destroyers to firepower already on site.

US officials have stated that the force posture changes are meant to not only show solidarity with Israel, a key US ally in the Middle East, but also deter any other actors — like Iran or any of its proxies, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah — from exploiting the war and sending it spiraling into a regional conflict. Additionally, Washington has augmented existing airpower in the area with more fighter jets and attack aircraft, and Britain has also dispatched military assets to the vicinity.

USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean on March 19, 2023.

US Navy/MCS2 Jackson Adkins





Singh said on Tuesday that Austin also placed “approximately 2,000 personnel and a range of units on a heightened state of readiness through a prepare to deploy order.”

This action, she added, increases the Pentagon’s “ability to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East. No decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time. The Secretary will continue to assess our force posture and remain in close contact with allies and partners.”

Tensions in the region skyrocketed after the initial Hamas attacks, which killed at least 1,300 people and injured over 4,000 more and prompted Israel to declare war on the militant group. Israel immediately sent fighter aircraft to bomb what it says are Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip. At least 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 more injured, according to the latest United Nations figures, while entire neighborhoods have been flattened and reduced to rubble.

Israeli officials have indicated that the ongoing aerial campaign is a precursor to a ground invasion of the densely populated coastal enclave, with the ultimate goal of crushing Hamas. In apparent preparation for such action, Israel ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, a move that was met with condemnation from human rights organizations who warn that a dire humanitarian situation is exponentially worsening. Despite Israeli preparations, including the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of troops, it is unclear at this time when such a ground offensive could begin. Recent statements indicate discussions are still underway on how Israel should proceed.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Israel and Jordan for a one-day trip on Wednesday, the White House announced this week. Across the two stops, Biden will meet with a handful of regional leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world, ” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, adding that “the president will reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security.”