Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. drug regulators in September found quality control lapses at Moderna’s (MRNA.O) main factory including with equipment used to manufacture drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Market Impact

Moderna in September said it was in talks with its partners that fill vials and syringes with its COVID vaccine globally to downsize production and bring more manufacturing in-house as demand has waned. The vaccine maker said it expects additional capacity from its new mRNA manufacturing facilities in the UK, Canada and Australia when completed in 2025.