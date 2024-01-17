Health
15 December 2023, 9:42 am 1 minute
Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. drug regulators in September found quality control lapses at Moderna’s (MRNA.O) main factory including with equipment used to manufacture drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna in September said it was in talks with its partners that fill vials and syringes with its COVID vaccine globally to downsize production and bring more manufacturing in-house as demand has waned. The vaccine maker said it expects additional capacity from its new mRNA manufacturing facilities in the UK, Canada and Australia when completed in 2025.
