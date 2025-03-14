Federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted late-night searches of two Columbia University dormitories Thursday evening, according to Haaretz.

No arrests were made, and nothing was seized, according to an email from President Katrina Armstrong. The searches were authorised by a federal magistrate judge, allowing DHS agents to access private residencies on campus.

This incident follows the recent arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Columbia University graduate, who was detained for organising a pro-Palestine protest on campus.