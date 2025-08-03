Daryl Dike will miss the start of West Bromwich Albion’s season because of a thigh injury, the latest in a string of health setbacks for the 25-year-old American forward.

The team said Friday that Dike was hurt in practice and will resume training after the international break in early September.

Dike ruptured right Achilles tendon against Stoke on April 15, 2023, and returned on Jan. 7, 2024, when he played the first half in an FA Cup match against Aldershot. He tore his left Achilles against Ipswich that Feb. 10, just five games after coming back.

Dike returned last Feb. 15 against Millwall in the first of 10 substitute appearances and started the season finale against Luton on May 3.

Dike joined West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando in January 2022.

He sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in his first start, against Peterborough on Jan. 22, 2022, and tore a thigh muscle in the 2022-23 opener against Stoke on July 30, 2022. He returned that Nov. 12 in West Brom’s last game before the World Cup break, then tore his right Achilles tendon the following spring.

Dike has three goals in 10 appearances for the U.S.