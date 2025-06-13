



While the Caribbean nation is home to just under 11.5 million residents, it has one of the busiest cruise ports in the world — the Dominican Republic’s Puerto Plata saw over 2.8 million visitors come in by cruise ship in 2024.

The coastal city in the northern part of the country is home to two separate ports used by major cruise lines; Taino Bay sees dockings by Norwegian (NCLH) , Royal Caribbean (RCL) , and Celebrity, while Amber Cove is a private port used by Carnival (CCL) and its partner Holland America on their trips through the Caribbean region.

The Dominican government has also invested in and begun construction of a new cruise port in the country’s southwestern coast. Located far from popular resort cities like Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, Barahona will be built as a small modern cruise port for travelers looking to access some of the country’s more remote beaches and untapped nature.

‘Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic’

But while the Dominican Republic continues to see sustained interest as a tourist destination, the U.S. State Department issued a renewed travel advisory for travel to the country.

“Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic, despite more police presence in areas often visited by tourists,” the advisory reissued on June 12 reads. “Do not display wealth and be wary of meeting individuals from online in secluded locations.”

The last update was made just under a year ago in June 2024; the government periodically reviews these advisories but did not reveal what prompted it to reissue the one for the Dominican Republic at this time.

The advisory remains at the level two “exercise increased caution” level; the first ranking is given out to countries that are just as safe or even safer than back home, while the highest “do not travel” ranking has traditionally been issued for war zones, authoritarian governments, and countries with which the U.S. lacks diplomatic ties.

The advisory focuses on homicide, robbery, and sexual assault in larger cities and advises travelers to pay attention to their surroundings and avoid displaying overt signs of wealth — particularly if walking alone and late at night.

Punta Cana is the most popular resort destination in the Dominican Republic. Image source: Shutterstock

Traveling to the Dominican Republic? Here are some safety tips to keep in mind

“Do not carry or wear valuable items that will attract attention,” the advisory states further. “Be vigilant about where your phone is and avoid using it openly on the street.”

While crime rates are elevated compared to certain other destinations, the Dominican Republic remains a generally very safe destination for those who stick to popular resort areas like Punta Cana and La Romana.

The country has also become a popular choice for Canadians who are eschewing Florida and California amid the Trump administration’s anti-immigration focus and comments about the country becoming a “51st state.”

Over 434,000 tourists from different countries across South America came to the Dominican Republic in the first four months of 2025. This marks a 34% spike in visitors from the same period in the previous year, with Mexico making up a particularly large percentage of visitors.

