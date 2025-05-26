



While the 65 million international travelers who came to Italy in 2024 marked a new high for the world’s fifth most-visited country, nations like the U.S. and Canada keep it not at the “take normal precautions” but “exercise increased caution” travel advisory rating.

The second rung on a four-tier system in which the highest rating is assigned to war zones and authoritarian governments is, for U.S. travelers, also shared by countries such as France and the United Kingdom due to the higher risk of terrorism in their capital cities.

In a small step toward improving relations between the two countries, China was also lowered from level three’s “reconsider travel” in November 2024; the move was met with immediate Republican outcry but the ranking has so far remained in place under the new Trump administration.

‘Attack with little or no warning’: State Department to Italy travelers

The U.S. State Department has, meanwhile, issued a new Italy travel advisory on May 23.

“There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy,” the updated advisory now reads while also naming hotels, clubs, restaurants, transportation and shopping centers and parks and cultural events as some of the sites where such attacks commonly occur. “[…] Terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”

As the third-largest city in the European Union with a population of just under three million, Rome is a large metropolis that is more prone to attacks than capital cities in smaller European countries (Switzerland, Croatia, and Austria are some countries that the State Department keeps at the “exercise normal precautions” rating).

The level two rating has been in place for years and remains unchanged amid the updated travel advisory. Similar to the one for Switzerland that the government issued a few days earlier on May 20, the State Department offered no explanation on what prompted issuing it at this time. The agency’s website states that such advisories are regularly “reissued after periodic review.”

Venice is among the Italian cities most popular with tourists. Image source: Shutterstock

Going to Italy in 2025? Here is what you need to know

Given that the country consistently ranks higher than the U.S. on safety, the updated Switzerland advisory prompted widespread mockery online.

The government advisory for Italy encourages tourists to stay alert in popular spots, keep up to date with news about what’s happening in specific cities and register online with the U.S. Embassy should one need assistance at some point during the trip. These tips are standard for all countries under the “exercise increased caution” rating.

“Check local media for breaking news,” the advisory reads further. “Be prepared to adjust your plans.”

Other countries have, in turn, been issuing stronger advisories about travel to the U.S. amid Trump’s immigrant crackdown and high-profile stories of citizens who came as tourists being questioned and in some cases even detained at the border.

“You should comply with all entry, visa, and other conditions of entry,” the United Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry added to its website for the United States in March 2025. “The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.”

