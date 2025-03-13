Republicans in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce a bill on Friday to block Chinese citizens from getting student visas, citing their potential to serve as spies for Beijing, and adding fresh fuel to a debate about attracting needed foreign talent while addressing national security concerns.

Representative Riley Moore of West Virginia, a first-term congressman, is the sponsor of the “Stop Chinese Communist Prying by Vindicating Intellectual Safeguards in Academia Act”, which would halt issuance of student or research visas for all Chinese nationals.

The bill would have to pass the full House and Senate before it could be signed into law and has no confirmed cosponsors as yet. According to Fox News, expected supporters include Republican Representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Brandon Gill of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

It comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly weighing a new travel ban for citizens from a select group of countries, though there is no indication yet that China is on that list.

Chinese citizens make up the second largest group of foreign students in the US, after Indian nationals. In the 2023-24 academic year, 277,398 Chinese students were in the US, a figure that has steadily declined since the 2019-20 school year.

“While many of these visa holders came here to study, far too many also served as intelligence gatherers or paid spies for the CCP,” Moore wrote in a column in Newsweek last month.