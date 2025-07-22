WASHINGTON – US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on July 22 he does not think the US Congress should consider sanctions on Russia until after President Donald Trump’s 50-day deadline for Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

“We were talking about sanctioning Russia,” the Louisiana Republican said, at a weekly news conference.

“But I think the House and the Senate agree that the White House having given that deadline of 50 days, we need to allow the commander-in-chief and the administration and the secretary of defence and the Pentagon to do what they’re going to do, and we’ll see how that plays out,” Mr Johnson said.

Some members of Congress have been pushing for stiff sanctions on Russia, including a Senate Bill with 85 co-sponsors from both parties that would impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports.

China and India account for about 70 per cent of Russia’s international energy business, which helps fund its war effort.

However, the Republican leaders of the Senate and House have said they will not bring any sanctions legislation up for a vote without Mr Trump’s approval.

Mr Trump on July 14 threatened stiff sanctions on Russia and countries that buy Russian oil, but

gave Moscow 50 days

to agree to a ceasefire deal.

Mr Johnson called for an end to the war.

“We need peace, over there. It’s gone on too long. Too many innocent people are dying. And we don’t want further American involvement in this at all,” he said. REUTERS