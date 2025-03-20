US President Donald Trump’s administration has detained an Indian man studying at Washington’s Georgetown University and is seeking to deport him after deeming him a harm to US foreign policy, the student’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

The US Department of Homeland Security accused Badar Khan Suri of ties to Hamas and claimed that he had spread Hamas propaganda and antisemitism on social media, according to a statement it shared with Fox News.

The statement did not cite evidence for its claims against Suri, who is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown’s Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, living in the US on a student visa and is married to an American citizen.

It said Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that Suri’s activities “rendered him deportable.”