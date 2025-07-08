US President Donald Trump has confirmed that US-Iran nuclear talks are back on the schedule, with a meeting set to take place in Oslo, Norway in the coming days.

The move follows a so-called “12-day war” between Israel and Iran, during which Trump bombed Iran’s three nuclear sites – something no other US president had agreed to do before.

“They want to talk,” Trump told reporters at a Monday dinner he hosted for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

“I would love to – at the right time – take those sanctions off,” Trump said, referencing his similar move in regards to Syria.

“I’d like to see Iran build itself back up in a peaceful manner, and not going around, saying ‘Death to America, Death to Israel’ as they were doing. You know, they were the bully of the Middle East, and now they’re not the bully anymore,” he said.