The US will veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the opening of crossings for aid, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing two Israeli officials.
The vote is scheduled for the coming hours.
The US will veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the opening of crossings for aid, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing two Israeli officials.
The vote is scheduled for the coming hours.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co