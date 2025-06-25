At least 410 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military while trying to collect aid from the controversial new US-Israeli aid hubs in Gaza, which is “a likely war crime,” the United Nations human rights office, Ohchr, said on Tuesday.

“Israel’s militarised humanitarian assistance mechanism is in contradiction with international standards on aid distribution,” spokesperson Thameen al-Keetan said in a statement.

“The weaponization of food for civilians, in addition to restricting or preventing their access to life-sustaining services, constitutes a war crime and, under certain circumstances, may constitute elements of other crimes under international law.”