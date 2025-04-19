U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is in a hurry to strike a deal in tariff negotiations with Japan, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Friday after returning from a U.S. trip earlier in the day.

Akazawa, Japan’s top tariff negotiator, traveled to the United States earlier this week to hold the first Japan-U.S. negotiations on Trump’s tariffs, with the president announcing just hours ahead of the talks that he would also take part in the meeting.

Trump’s attendance was “a sign that (the United States) wants to speed up the negotiations,” Akazawa told a news conference.