The second round of tariff talks between the United States and Japan ended with no major breakthroughs, while the negotiators agreed to meet again soon.

“We have not yet reached a point where common ground has been found,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo on Friday morning after being briefed about the meeting.

Neither foreign exchange rates nor defense spending were discussed, Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, told reporters after the Thursday meeting in Washington.