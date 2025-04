HOUSTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge on Monday confirmed a $3.7 billion offer by Contrarian Funds’ affiliate Red Tree Investments as the starting bid in an auction of shares in the parent of Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum to pay creditors and bondholders, according to a court filing.

The offer had been recommended by a court officer overseeing the auction due to its certainty of closure.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chris Reese)