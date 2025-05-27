By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge has extended to at least June 2 a period for bidders to submit rival bids in a court-organized auction of shares in the parent of Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to a filing released on Tuesday.

Last month, Delaware judge Leonard Stark approved a $3.7 billion offer by Contrarian Funds’ affiliate Red Tree Investments as the starting bid in the auction of shares, aimed at compensating 15 creditors for debt defaults and expropriations in the South American country.

Red Tree and rival consortia had been given until May 28 to submit competing or improved offers, but lawyers representing Venezuela last week requested more time for parties to analyze parallel lawsuits in other U.S. courts that could affect the amount or conditions of some bids.

According to a new calendar proposed by some creditors, the auction’s final hearing would still be done in July after a court-appointed “special master” overseeing the sale process recommends a winner next month.

Since last year, some Venezuela-linked creditors trying to cash proceeds in the eight-year case in Delaware have introduced lawsuits in pursuit of the same assets. A New York court last week dismissed arguments by one of the groups of creditors.

The lawyers representing Venezuela requested the extension, writing: “This is a monumental development in the sale process. The Venezuela parties respectfully move for an extension of (the) topping period to allow bidders, or potential bidders, to account for the elimination of what the special master has called a ‘cloud of uncertainty,’ that has hung over the bidding.”

Some creditors supported the extension in motions sent to the court.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)