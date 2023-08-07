US lawmakers urge White House to address North Korea’s use of digital assets: Report By Cointelegraph







Three members of the United States Senate have reportedly sent a letter to the White House and Treasury Department in an effort to crack down on North Korea using cryptocurrency to fund its nuclear program and evade sanctions.

According to an Aug. 4 report in The Wall Street Journal, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen requested the Biden administration provide information on how the U.S. government was working to address the illicit use of digital assets by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The letter cited reports claiming North Korean hackers have been behind the theft of more than $3 billion worth of crypto since 2018, funds being used to fund part of the country’s missile program.

