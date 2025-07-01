By Curtis Williams

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. liquefied natural gas exports fell to their second lowest monthly level for the year in June, as maintenance work at some of the country’s largest export facilities hurt output, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

The United States, the world’s top exporter of LNG, sold 8.4 million metric tons of the superchilled gas during the month, down from 8.9 MT in May and well below April’s record of 9.3 MT, LSEG data showed.

The reduction in LNG exports was primarily due to seasonal maintenance, including at Cheniere’s 4.5 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and its 2.4 bcfd Corpus Christi plant in Texas.

Cameron LNG’s 2.0 bcfd plant in Louisiana also underwent maintenance, and there were unplanned unit outages at Freeport LNG’s 2.1-bcfd plant in Texas, according to LSEG data.

Maintenance at both Sabine Pass and Cameron LNG appeared to have ended by the last week of June, with the plants producing close to capacity, according to LSEG data.

EUROPE DOMINATES PURCHASES

Slower economic growth in Asia due to ongoing trade wars with the U.S. continues to impact demand for LNG with a collective 16 million metric ton drop in imports during the first half of the year compared to the same months in 2024, according to Reuters data.

In June, gas prices were slightly higher in Asia than in Europe with the Asian benchmark Japan Korea Marker rising to $12.90 per mmBtu, up from $11.83 in May. This compares with the European benchmark Title Transfer Facility in the Netherlands, which rose to $12.38 per mmBtu in June, from $11.68 in May.

Even with a slight arbitrage favoring Asian exports, U.S. producers exported 5.53 MT or 66% of their LNG to Europe in June, below the 6.05 MT or 68% that went to Europe in May, LSEG data showed.

Exports to Asia remained relatively low with 1.56 MT or 19% sold to that part of the world in June compared 1.88 MT or 21% of total exports in May, LSEG data showed.

With Train 1 of LNG Canada’s 14 mtpa plant exporting its first cargo on the last day of June, it is likely to compete favorably with U.S. LNG exports from the Gulf Coast due to its shorter sailing time to Asia.

US EXPORTS MORE LNG CLOSER TO HOME

With colder weather in some South American countries and problems securing enough domestic gas in Argentina, the U.S. stepped up its exports to Latin America with 0.81 MT or 10% of all cargoes going to the region. This compares to 0.66 MT or just over 7% in May, LSEG data shows.

Argentina alone bought a combined 340,000 tons of LNG in June with the U.S. supplying one third of that, and Trinidad and Tobago supplying 230,000 tons, according to LSEG data.